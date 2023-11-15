Morning Habits That Will Set Your Company Up for Success

Photo Source: Adobe Stock

For most of us, how our morning starts sets the tone for the rest of the day. If you practice healthy morning habits, you’ll be able to set your company up for success and enjoy greater productivity from sunrise to sundown, no matter your industry or profession.

“The way you start your day affects the way you spend your day,” says Jaedon Khubani, VP of Business Development at Copper Fit. “There’s never any harm in putting your best foot forward from the moment you wake up in the morning.”

Want to know how to make the most of each morning? Read on for nine important morning habits you can start practicing both at home and once you get to the office.

Habits at Home To Prep for the Workday

Some of the most important morning habits to set your company up for success begin before you even reach your desk. In fact, business leaders can cultivate these morning habits in the comfort of their own homes.

“If you’re an executive or business owner, you’re responsible for setting the tone for the day,” says Jason Zhang, CTO of Tapin.GG, a company that helps gamers achieve an elo boost by teaming up with other players. “Your energy will be reflected in your coworkers and in the energy of the overall office.”

With that in mind, try to make a conscious effort to come into the office with a positive attitude and clear mind each morning.

Wake at the Same Time Each Morning

Don’t do your body a disservice by constantly going to sleep and waking up at different times. Instead, set a distinct sleep schedule, and try to wake up at the same time each morning. This allows your body to get into the healthy habit of enjoying seven to eight hours of sleep each night.

“If you wake up too late, you’ll often find that you rush to work, forget critical items, and are generally unprepared for an effective work day. Getting enough sleep is much better than the alternative,” says Kirkland Gee, Co-Founder of Perfect Extraction.

Additionally, scheduling a set wake-up time gives you plenty of opportunity to tackle the rest of the healthy habits below and make sure you are ready for work before hopping in your car or walking to the office.

Eat Breakfast

Photo Source: Adobe Stock

Next, don’t skip breakfast like lots of entrepreneurs and hustlers claim you should. Instead, remember that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

“Eating a nutritious breakfast seems trivial, but it can mean the difference between a good and bad day,” says Natalia Kuvelas, Marketing Manager of Custom Goods. “Don’t be fooled by tips that skipping breakfast somehow increases your energy or concentration. Most of us have learned the hard way that notion is false.”

Your breakfast gives you the energy you need to tackle immediate challenges, commit to the next morning habit, and give your work 100% every day. Try to eat a well-rounded breakfast that mixes healthy carbs, proteins, vitamins and minerals, and even a little bit of healthy fat.

Meditate or Exercise

Another crucial morning habit is performing meditation or exercise, depending on your preference. Either of these habits can be advantageous and highly effective for bolstering your mental and physical wellness. Exercise is slightly more beneficial as it gets both the mind and body working, but meditation can be a strong choice if you exercise at other points in the day.

“Meditation is helpful if you’re trying to collect your thoughts before you head into work. There’s nothing like starting the day with a clear head,” says Julia Kahlig-Garuba, CEO and Founder of Herb & Root.

If you want to combine the two ideas, try yoga and meditation at the same time. Yoga works well with meditation since it focuses on breathing and your state of mind just as much as it does the position of your body or physical motions.

Break Tasks Into Manageable Portions

When faced with large or overwhelming projects, it’s crucial to break them down into smaller, more achievable chunks. This not only simplifies complex tasks but also provides a step-by-step roadmap for completion.

David Allen, the author of “Getting Things Done,” once stated, “You can do anything, but not everything.”

Allen’s methodology emphasizes the importance of capturing all tasks and ideas and then organizing them into actionable steps. By compartmentalizing tasks and focusing on one thing at a time, you can move forward more effectively, ensuring that you stay on track and avoid feeling overwhelmed.

No Meetings First Thing in the Morning

Early morning meetings are stressful, distracting, and don’t allow your team to tackle important objectives right away. In a lot of cases, projects need to be tied up, or messages need to be sent on the first day of the week or first thing in the morning. If you schedule a meeting before any of that, your team will feel frustrated because they can’t complete their personal or professional to-dos.

“While beginning-of-the-week meetings are important, you should save them for sometime around mid-morning or even in the afternoon,” says Max Ade, CEO of Pickleheads, a company that helps athletes find the best pickleball paddles.

Let everyone settle in and figure out what’s on their dockets. That way, everyone can attend the meeting with the information they need and come prepared with their full attention.

Prep the Coffee and Snacks Before Others Arrive

Are you an early riser, or do you like to get to your workplace before your team as a point of pride? Do your team a favor and prepare the coffee and snacks before they get to work. It’s a little touch, but it can do wonders for boosting workplace morale and setting the tone for the rest of the week.

“If you don’t get to the office first, speak to whoever does, and try to coordinate a way to set up a nice spread for when people start arriving,” says Jonathan Zacharias, Founder of GR0.

By prepping coffee and snacks, you show your team that you care about them and give your team the fuel they need to immediately jump into work, even if it’s challenging. Plus, there’s the bonus of preventing people who had to skip breakfast from feeling cranky or “hangry.”

Send Out Daily Schedules and Deadlines

In the morning, one of the best ways you can set up those around you for success is to send out daily schedules and deadlines, even if you did the day before. This reminds people about the projects or tasks they have due that day.

“Sending out daily schedules or check-ins shows your team that you’re watching, you care, and that you’re doing your best to ensure everyone is on the same page,” says Nick Bodkins, Founder of Boisson, a company that specializes in non-alcoholic wine and cocktails.

It’s wise to get into this habit at the earliest opportunity. If someone forgets over the course of the night, they’ll quickly be reminded and won’t miss the deadline by accident. Additionally, it ensures that everyone is on the same schedule.

Greet Everyone Once

As people come into the office, try to greet everyone at least once. Of course, greeting everyone individually may be impossible with larger businesses. If you have a larger company and can’t feasibly do this, at least try to greet everyone on your floor or in your local environment.

“Even if some team members don’t get a personal greeting, they’ll likely hear about your management style and be more likely to feel like they can approach you and be supportive of the organization as a whole,” says Greg Hannley, Founder and CEO of Soba Texas.

It’s a small touch, but it’s something that separates stellar managers from subpar executives who are only concerned with business bottom lines. Greeting everyone is a good habit for your morning rounds through the office as it gives team members the opportunity to address concerns or ask questions before they begin the day’s work.

Practice Deep Breathing Techniques

Deep breathing is more than just a relaxation technique; it’s a scientifically proven method to reduce stress, increase alertness, and maintain clarity during demanding workdays. Engaging in deliberate, deep breaths helps activate the body’s parasympathetic nervous system, effectively counteracting stress and promoting calmness.

Dr. Herbert Benson, a pioneering cardiologist from Harvard Medical School, once explained, “Deep breathing triggers the relaxation response, which lowers heart rate, blood pressure, and stress levels.”

By integrating these techniques into your daily routine, not only do you support physiological wellness but also fortify mental resilience, ensuring a more balanced approach to workplace challenges.

Get Up and Get Going!

Starting the day off right is key to maximizing productivity and enjoying your time at work. More importantly, starting each workday off right will set your team and your business up for success in the long run, plus give your team the motivation and energy they need to thrive.

“No matter what you choose to do, start your day off right with a meditation or exercise session, and you’ll start to find that your workplace performance will improve as well,” says Marc Boelen, CEO of 2XU, a company that specializes in mens compression pants.

Start implementing these morning habits, and watch how the benefits flow in!