Rob Kerchner | The Biden DOJ Running Wild

Q: Who gets 22 years in prison, more time than any pedophile, rapist, or child trafficker?

A: A Jan. 6 guy who wasn’t even there on Jan. 6.

Let that sink in.

Meanwhile, Ray Epps hasn’t even paid a fine for orchestrating — IN PERSON and ON VIDEO — the run on the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Somehow he (has) never spent a single night in a jail cell, let alone years behind bars. Why might that be?

And it’s not just Jan. 6 or the Bad Orange Man where Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is wildly over-prosecuting enemies and abetting friends. Five pro-lifers are looking at a decade in prison each for protesting abortion, care of the same DOJ working with the same leftist D.C. Circuit.

Meanwhile, from Antifa to drugs to shoplifting, prosecutions of leftists are dropped.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia

Editor’s note: Ray Epps reached a plea agreeement Sept. 6 in which he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of “disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.” Under the agreement, he is to be sentenced Dec. 20 with an expected sentence range of zero to six months of incarceration and may be ordered to pay a fine, expected to be within the range of $2,000 to $20,000.