Santa Clarita Kings Day set for Dec. 3

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting residents to Santa Clarita Kings Day as the NHL’s L.A. Kings take on the Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Crypto.com Arena.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by visiting city.sc/Kings.

Ticket prices range from $47 for seats in the 300 Level to $110 in the 100 Level. A limited number of tickets will be available in various seating tiers, and tickets will be grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita Valley residents during the game. Residents will be able to select their preferred section when purchasing tickets.

With each ticket purchase, participants will receive a Santa Clarita Kings Day rally towel to commemorate the event. These can be picked up on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at The Cube (27745 Smyth Drive) and brought to the game on Sunday.

Also on Dec. 1 at The Cube is the ice rink’s annual tree lighting ceremony, taking place at 7 p.m. on The Pond, the smallest of the rink’s three skating surfaces.

For more information on Santa Clarita Kings Day, contact Ashley Gurrola at 661-255-4345.