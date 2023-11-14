SCV is going to be singing in the rain  

It may not be time for that car wash just yet, as from Wednesday until Sunday the National Weather Service has a possibility of rain in the forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.

“There’s a low-pressure system, it’s off the coast of Northern California and is expected to track south over our area, bringing a couple shots at rain as it passes over,” said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, “so you will see some rain with the initial push and then also kind of a little bit later.”

The forecast for the SCV is as follows:

Wednesday: A 60% chance of rain with less than a 10th of an inch possible, rain likely after 10 a.m., cloudy and a high nearing 65.

Wednesday night: A 70% chance of rain with precipitation amounts between a 10th and a quarter of an inch possible and cloudy.

Thursday: A 30% chance of rain with precipitation amounts of less than a 10th of an inch possible, mostly cloudy and a high nearing 69.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of rain, mostly cloudy and a low around 50.

Friday: A 40% chance of rain, mostly cloudy and a high nearing 69.

Friday night: Showers likely before 4 a.m., rain likely after 4 a.m., mostly cloudy and a low around 51.

Saturday: Rain likely, mostly cloudy and a high nearing 64.

Saturday night: A chance of rain, mainly before 4 a.m., mostly cloudy and a low around 49.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain, mostly sunny and a high nearing 69.

Friday into Saturday morning is expected to be the heaviest of the rain days, according to Phillips, with an estimated total of three quarters of an inch of rain.

Phillips said that SCV could also experience wind gusts from 30 to 50 mph up in the mountain areas and 25 mph gusts throughout the rest of the valley.

The following has been advised by Phillps: “This would be kind of the most significant rain that we’ve gotten since (Tropical Storm) Hillary, so roadways can be kind of slick … be extra cautious of roadways, make sure you have extra time to get to where you’re going and plan for backups on the roads. More incidents tend to happen when we get rain and the weather gets bad, especially the first storm. Make sure gutters are cleared out.“