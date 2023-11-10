SoCal’s longest-running band competition brings dozens of schools to Santa Clarita 

The 39th annual Rampage band competition, hosted by Hart High School’s band and color guard program, returned to the College of the Canyons Cougar stadium on Saturday.

Four out of six Santa Clarita high schools placed in the top three of their respective divisions. Canyon High School placed second in the 2A (RED) subdivision. Saugus placed third in the 3A (RED) subdivision. Golden Valley High School placed third in the 3A (BLACK) division, and West Ranch High School placed first in the 4A division.

West Ranch took sweepstakes in four out of five categories: music performance, visual performance, percussion and general effect.

Hart High School scored high, but because it hosted the event, its performance was not part of the day’s competition.

West Ranch High School performed a number paying homage to Japanese culture at the 39th annual Hart Rampage, a band competition with over 30 schools in Southern California. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

“Our points do count in the overall marching year because the points add up to the championships. The points that we earned at Rampage do apply to the overall, we just don’t recognize ourselves for the event,” said Hart Regiment Secretary Adrienne Reisinger.

Marching bands throughout Southern California competed in the largest band competition held in the area with over 35 bands in attendance and thousands of spectators.

“Next year will be our 40th anniversary and there’s not very many other schools that have had such a long history of band tournaments,” said Reisinger.

The Hart Rampage competition had a total of six divisions and four of them were subdivisions. Bands were placed in each division depending on their size.

The Golden Valley High School marching band and color guard performed “Phoenix Rising” at the 39th annual Hart Rampage, a band competition with over 30 schools in Southern California competing. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

Rodrigo del Rio, a senior and drum major for Saugus High School, plays the flute and the euphonium. He was happy to be back after not competing in his junior year because Saugus was participating in another competition. “It’s nice to have a big local competition, especially with a big stadium,” said del Rio.

“I think (this) was our best performance that we’ve had so far in this season. It’s been a bit rocky,” del Rio said, but he was sure they left a positive impression with their performance. “I’m hoping that I’ve helped with preparing the program for the future. I know that the people that are returning next year will continue to reach the standard that has been set in past years.”

Although the Saugus High School Centurions placed third in their division, the Saugus football and baseball teams along with faculty, cheer and the associated student body showed out in full force to support the band.

“The kids work hard, super hard, we have a great staff and the parents show commitment by working to fulfill the needs of the band. We have a very good group of parents. I’m very proud of what we did,” said Saugus Band and Color Guard Booster President Julio del Rio, and father to Rodrigo. “I have seen very good bands today (and) I’m very excited for Saugus.”

The Hart Rampage comes to fruition every year through a large amount of volunteer work. Band parents help with props and instruments, and band students competing help with food stands throughout the day. Others who volunteer behind the scenes are ROTC and students in the Santa Clarita Valley who are required to volunteer for a certain number of hours, said Reisinger.

Reisinger is also the mother of a Hart High School senior, Nick Reisinger, who performed at Rampage playing the baritone.

“Some of these kids are so talented, and you see it when you’re up close … they’re nervous and they’re scared and they’re excited (but) they look forward to it every year,” said Reisinger.

To view the full score sheets: https://recaps.competitionsuite.com/b7b78cf3-ca22-4300-8ca4-d80af62dec1f.htm

