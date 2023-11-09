The Cube to present annual holiday ice show

News release

It’s a return to Christmastown with Jack Skellington and Sally as the third annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube on Saturday, Dec. 9.

To commemorate the movie’s 30th anniversary, the show will be an adaptation of the Disney classic, “A Nightmare Before Christmas,” with two separate times at noon and 5 p.m.).

The all-local cast includes more than a dozen featured skaters, a supporting cast of over 100 skaters and a special guest skater who has yet to be announced. The 75-minute performance will take place on the NHL rink at The Cube. With the temperature kept at 54 degrees, attendees are encouraged to bring jackets, hats, mittens and blankets.

Various seating areas will be available for each show, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the action. On-ice bleacher seats are $25 per person, upstairs bleacher seating is $15 per person and balcony seating with a cocktail table is $20.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting TheCubeSantaClarita.com/HolidayShow. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” show at The Cube is being produced by The Cube’s certified Ice Skating Director Linda Stroh.

For more information about the event, visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call 661-257-CUBE.