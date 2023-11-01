Valencia band brings home honors from competition at SoFi Stadium

News release

The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Guard embarked on a musical odyssey at the Western Band Association competition, held recently at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

“The electrifying atmosphere of SoFi Stadium served as a dream stage for the band and color guard student performers, spanning from 7th to 12th grade,” read a news release from the Valencia band.

The Pride of the Vikings emerged with second Place in the 2A Division, along with High Percussion and High Auxiliary awards.

“I am immensely proud of these students that have represented Valencia High School, the Williams S. Hart Union High School District, and Santa Clarita so well,” Kelvin Flores, director of instrumental music, said in the release. “They have demonstrated unwavering dedication since the start of summer band camp, honing their craft, and overcoming many challenges to reach this incredible achievement.”

Their show performed at SoFi, titled “Highway Hypnosis,” chronicled a road trip journey from Colorado to Arizona and finally to California. The map unfolded, revealing a path from the mountains through the desert’s heart. The air filled with saxophone melody solos, emulating the subtle whispers of nature’s symphony. Flowing silk flags, painted in harmonious pastel earth tones, conjured the soothing hues of the Arizona desert.

As the sun ascended and the journey progressed, the travelers crossed the California border, ushering in a palpable shift in atmosphere. The crackling static of the car radio echoed as the station changed, signaling the change in scenery on the field and marching choreography. The anticipation heightened as the travelers approached bustling Los Angeles.

“The drumline burst onto the stage, their beats syncing with Tupac’s ‘California Love,’ while the rest of the band grooved to infectious dance choreography,” the release said. “The stage transformed into a vibrant celebration.”

The travelers’ journey continued toward the coast, where they reveled in the playful embrace of the ocean waves. The color guard, now adorned in electrifying neon colors, performed to Katy Perry’s “California Girls,” infusing the atmosphere with a burst of energy.

“This show is a visual and musical feast for the senses,” Flores said in the release. “It is also one of our most ambitiously creative performances to date. We welcome the community to come out and show their support and enjoy the performance.”

Looking ahead, the Pride of the Vikings will host one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, titled “Ragnarök: Presented by Valencia HS Pride of the Vikings.” The event, a marching band and color guard competition, is open to the entire community and will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Gates open at 4:45 p.m. First performance is at 5:45 p.m. For more information, visit ragnarok.prideofthevikings.org.

GALLERY BELOW: All photos courtesy of the Valencia High School band.