70 families’ wish lists — check! 

Nicki Buckstead, CEO of the Child & Family Center, and Cheryl Jones (wearing crown), the organization’s vice president of marketing and community outreach, expressed gratitude this month to ICE Recovery & Wellness, which collected new toys, jackets, warm clothes, bikes, blankets, diapers, hygiene products and over $3,000 in gift cards for clients of the center this holiday season. The donations covered the wish lists of over 70 local families, according to the nonprofit. ICE owner Troy Yudin reported that the Valencia business collected over $1,000 in cash donations on the last day of the drive from members who were moved by the wish list content. “To see so many single moms asking for basics like food and shampoo, to see kids asking for blankets … it broke our hearts,” Yudin said in a Child & Family news release. “We made sure we filled all those needs — and also got them the video games, toys and sports equipment they asked for. We wanted every child to feel special and cared for.”

Courtesy photo