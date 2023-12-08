Carjacking suspect apprehended in Valencia following hourslong pursuit 

A carjacking suspect was apprehended by California Highway Patrol officers in northern Valencia on Thursday night following an hourslong pursuit that began in Fontana.

“The original warrant was for a possible carjacking,” said CHP Traffic Management Officer Sean Lough. “We got the transfer from Fontana (Police Department). I believe the location we got was in the area of westbound Etiwanda.”

The pursuit began at approximately 7:30 p.m., with the vehicle being successfully halted over 90 minutes later after it ran over a spike strip in Santa Clarita on Interstate 5 near Magic Mountain Parkway.

The driver exited the vehicle and appeared to attempt to surrender before a police dog was deployed and bit him on the leg. The suspect was then taken into custody at 9:30 p.m. No other injuries from the original victim or the responding officers have been reported.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.