Carjacking suspect apprehended in Valencia following hourslong pursuit 

A carjacking suspect was apprehended by California Highway Patrol officers in northern Valencia on Thursday night. Screenshot from video courtesy of ABC7.
A carjacking suspect was apprehended by California Highway Patrol officers in northern Valencia on Thursday night. Screenshot from video courtesy of ABC7.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A carjacking suspect was apprehended by California Highway Patrol officers in northern Valencia on Thursday night following an hourslong pursuit that began in Fontana. 

“The original warrant was for a possible carjacking,” said CHP Traffic Management Officer Sean Lough. “We got the transfer from Fontana (Police Department). I believe the location we got was in the area of westbound Etiwanda.” 

The pursuit began at approximately 7:30 p.m., with the vehicle being successfully halted over 90 minutes later after it ran over a spike strip in Santa Clarita on Interstate 5 near Magic Mountain Parkway.  

The driver exited the vehicle and appeared to attempt to surrender before a police dog was deployed and bit him on the leg. The suspect was then taken into custody at 9:30 p.m. No other injuries from the original victim or the responding officers have been reported. 

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.

Lucas Nava

Lucas Nava

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS