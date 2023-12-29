City invites residents to Polar Plunge

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the 12th annual Polar Plunge at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Scheduled 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Waterslide Pool, the event will allow participants to take turns walking, wading or plunging into the 45-degree water.

This event is an opportunity for friends and families to brave the cold together and welcome the new year through one of the city’s most unique recreational events.

After the plunge, the lifeguards will pass out hot chocolate, coffee and doughnuts. Every participant who takes the chilly plunge will also get their name added to the Polar Bear Club members list.

Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the event. All items will be donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Registration is required. To sign up for free, visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons.

For more information about the Polar Plunge, call the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center at 661-250-3740.