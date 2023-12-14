Daughtry to perform at PAC on Jan. 17

News release

The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series is presenting Daughtry in concert on Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.

Daughtry, one of the most visible and consistent rock ’n’ roll torchbearers of the 21st century, has sold over 9 million albums and 16 million singles worldwide as well as selling out concerts across the globe, the PAC said in a news release.

The band’s debut album, the self-titled “Daughtry,” was the top-selling album of 2007, producing four Top 20 Platinum-selling singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the fastest-selling rock debut album in Soundscan history. Nominated for four Grammy Awards, the album went on to win four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, including Album of the Year.

The subsequent albums, “Leave This Town” (2009), “Break the Spell” (2011), “Baptized” (2013) and “Cage To Rattle” (2018) were all certified Gold and placed in the top 10 in the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart. In 2020, Daughtry released its newest single, “World on Fire,” which marked the band’s return to its rock roots and the top of the rock charts in the U.S.

Tickets can be purchased online, in person at the PAC Box Office, or by calling the Box Office at 661-362-5304. For more information, visit pac.canyons.edu.