Dixon health center receives $30,000 grant from Newhall Foundation

News release

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center announced it has received a $30,000 grant from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation to go toward bolstering mental health services within the community.

The funding will be allocated for counseling and support services for individuals and families who have little to no access to mental health resources and represents a significant step to forward SDFHC’s commitment to enhancing mental health resources for individuals and families in need, the organization said in a news release.

“We are extremely grateful for the generous support from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation of our mental health program,” center CEO Philip Solomon said in the release. “Their commitment to fostering well-being will ripple through countless lives, illuminating paths to healing and resilience. These funds will allow us to extend our reach and provide vital mental health support to those who seek it and we are immensely grateful for the generosity, dedication to improving mental wellness in our community, and our long-standing partnership.”

The grant comes at a good time as SDFHC is set to expand its mental health program, the release said. The center is in the works to move its existing Newhall program, currently co-located in the health center, to a larger facility in early 2024.

This expansion will increase accessibility for individuals who have limited resources, are of low income, and from high-risk or underserved communities, the release said.

According to the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment, mental health ranked in the top five of significant health needs in Santa Clarita with limited mental health resources for individuals and families with limited financial resources and with the cost of services a barrier to receive care.

SDFHC currently has three mental health locations in Newhall, Canyon Country and Valencia, which offer culturally attuned, trauma-informed, relational therapy for children, teens, adults and families, the release said. Services are available in both English and Spanish. It is the belief of SDFHC that no one is ever turned away due to an inability to pay.

“Prioritizing behavioral health care for each individual is not only an investment in the person, but an investment in the Santa Clarita community as a whole,” Clinical Director Amanda Hills said in the release. “With this generous grant, SDFHC can continue to develop and maintain evidence-based programs, creating more compassionate and supportive services for those in need.”

Gloria Mercado-Fortine, chair of the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center board, said in the release: “Through this mental health grant, our board of directors continues to pave the way for transformative change. The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation’s dedication and vision empower us to champion mental wellness, steering our community towards a brighter, healthier future. Together, we stand committed to fostering compassion, understanding, and support for those navigating their mental health journeys.”

Established in 1980, the nonprofit SDFHC operates health care programs in Val Verde, Canyon Country, Newhall, Valencia, College of the Canyons and California Institute of the Arts. For more information, visit www.sdfhc.org.