Grace Baptist concert: ‘The King Has Come’

Grace Baptist Church hosted its annual Christmas concert last weekend, with this year's theme being, "The King Has Come." Photo courtesy of Grace Baptist Church.
Grace Baptist Church hosted its annual Christmas concert last weekend, with this year’s theme being, “The King Has Come.” Photo courtesy of Grace Baptist Church.
News release 

Grace Baptist Church hosted its annual Christmas concert last weekend, with this year’s theme being, “The King Has Come.”  

The concert — which was free and open to the public — featured a 45-piece orchestra, more than 90-person adult choir, and a kids’ choir.  

“The audience was invited to enjoy a musical journey, where ‘tidings of comfort and joy’ resounded, and the royal presence of the living Christ filled their hearts with the warmth of hope and the assurance of His eternal reign,” said a release from the church. 

Besides the Christmas concerts, Grace Baptist Church also hosts several weekly activities for kids and adults. The church is inviting the community on Christmas Eve for one service at 10 a.m. and two candlelight services at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Regular Sunday morning services are at 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.  

For more information, visit www.gracebaptist.org.  

The Grace Baptist Christmas concert featured a 45-piece orchestra, more than 90-person adult choir, and a kids' choir. Photo courtesy of Grace Baptist Church.
The Grace Baptist Christmas concert featured a 45-piece orchestra, more than 90-person adult choir, and a kids’ choir. Photo courtesy of Grace Baptist Church.
The Grace Baptist Christmas concert featured a 45-piece orchestra, more than 90-person adult choir, and a kids’ choir. Photo courtesy of Grace Baptist Church.
The Grace Baptist Christmas concert featured a 45-piece orchestra, more than 90-person adult choir, and a kids’ choir. Photo courtesy of Grace Baptist Church.
