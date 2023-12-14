Holiday lights cruises offered in Ventura Harbor

News release

This holiday season, Island Packers will be offering a series of one-hour Holiday Lights Harbor Cruises, departing from Ventura Harbor Village.

The one-hour Holiday Lights Harbor Cruises in Ventura Harbor are offered to visitors on select dates through Dec. 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visitors cake opt to take a cruise of the Ventura Keys to view decorated waterfront homes and listen to seasonal music on Dec. 17, 18 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23. The fare is $20 per adult, $18 per senior (55+), and $14 per child.

Island Packers also will be offering seasonal whale watching, which starts Dec. 26 and runs through mid-April. This is an annual event to see the gray whales up close and personal aboard a catamaran.

For more information, visit www.islandpackers.com. Ventura Harbor Village is located at 1583 Spinnaker Drive in Ventura.