Finding the deed to a property gives you a lot of information about the land, building, and owner. Learn about how to look up a deed with an address.

Finding the deed to a home is important if you want to learn more about the owner of a property. It signifies the transfer of ownership from a seller to a buyer, so you can learn about previous and current property owners when you search for a deed by address. For some, this information might be important and necessary to understand if you’re trying to purchase the property.

While it’s not always easy to find a deed, it’s a public record, so you have a few options. Read on to learn how to look up a deed by address.

What Is a Deed?

The deed of a property is a document that signifies the transfer of ownership between two people, especially the transfer of a title. While the title isn’t always a physical document and is more of a legal concept, the deed is a physical signed document. The deed must be signed by the grantor (party transferring ownership) and the grantee (party receiving ownership).

While deeds are typically used for property and vehicles, they can be used to transfer other assets as well.

Can You Lookup a Deed?

Yes, you can look up a deed. Any deed can be looked up because it’s a public record. The information is available in several public records databases depending on where the deed is located. Some states may have different rules about who can view a deed, so keep this in mind.

How to Look Up a Deed by Address

Looking up a deed with an address can be done in a few ways. Deeds are recorded in the County Clerk’s Office, so you can start the process there. While it’s effective, there are some alternatives that can speed up the process of finding a deed.

We’ll take you through some of the best methods below.

Address Lookup Tool

The best way to find a deed by address is with an address lookup tool. These tools are simple to use and comb through millions of public records to find the information you’re looking for. Therefore, you don’t have to make a trip to the County Clerk’s Office or use the office’s online database, which can sometimes be outdated and time-consuming to use.

If you want to find the results you need fast, your best bet is Information.com’s reverse address lookup, which you can find here. All you have to do is enter the address, run the search, and open the full report to find the deed.

Aside from the deed, running a search with Information.com can also reveal other information about a property like its zoning, property size, landline phone number, and even business information if it’s a commercial property.

County Clerk’s Office

The County Clerk’s Office is a great second option if you need to find a deed for a property. Deeds are usually filed by the County Clerk’s Office, so making your way into their office can help you find the records you need. Make sure you visit the appropriate office for the county of the property, otherwise, they won’t have access to the information you’re looking for. You may have to travel to different states as well if they don’t have an online database that you can look through.

While the County Clerk’s Office is a surefire way to find the deed to a property, that doesn’t mean it’s the best way. It’s best to start with a reverse address lookup tool to see if you can cut your search time. In some states, you might also have other options or databases to search through.

If you’re in the process of purchasing a property and speaking with the current owner, you can also ask them for proof of the deed.

Lookup a Deed by Address Today

Looking up a deed with nothing but an address is easy as long as you know where to look. While you can take a trip to the County Clerk’s Office, or visit their website (if they have one), you’re better off using a reverse address lookup tool. They make the process of finding information a breeze because they pull records from millions of databases around the United States. Plus, you can always start with a reverse address lookup to save you time and then visit the County Clerk if you need to.