International Friendship Center hosts Christmas Banquet

The International Friendship Center hosted its 11th annual Christmas Banquet last weekend at the Newhall Community Center. Peter Pereira, the president and CEO of Global Hope Partners, and award-winning South Indian actress Divya Vani were among the featured speakers. As Vani spoke in Telegu (below), IFC President Jairaju Sam Gorlla provided translation to English. The event also included performances by the Messeck Family Singers and others, as well as cultural dance performances. Courtesy photos. 

