Larry Moore | Alternate Universe

The Mighty Signal gives Gary Horton a weekly pulpit to spew forth his misguided ideas about the state of our city and country. I’m sure this is a token gesture on the part of our only local newspaper.

However, today’s (Nov. 8) Horton missive makes me say, “This guy is living in an alternate universe.” Several of his statements are so astoundingly crazy that I had to read them three to four times, asking myself each time, “Who is this guy?”

He says in his column about Joe Biden, “Yet, that old man travels all around and leads the free world.” WHAT? He is leading America and the Free World from one disaster to another. Gary, your guy has helped set the world on fire. And you trust him to put out the flames? In what universe are you living?

Later in his column he says about Biden, “That old man has assembled a high-quality cabinet that can cover for his deficiencies.” WHAT??? In what alternate universe do the names Harris, Blinken, Austin, Garland, Granholm, Burns, Becerra, Buttigieg, Cardona and Mayorkas inspire confidence? All you have to do is listen to Alejandro Mayorkas say over and over, “Our southern border is closed,” to know what a pack of liars make up Biden’s “high-quality cabinet.” Even Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, lies every time she opens her mouth.

And one more thing, Gary. You say at the age of 67 you can’t imagine you would have the energy to do what Biden or Donald Trump do. I am 77 and I could run rings around Biden every day of the week. I’m not sure how much wisdom I could pass on, but I am sure what little I could pass on would make a hell of a lot more sense than Joe Biden.

Larry Moore

Valencia