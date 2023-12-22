Lois Eisenberg | Bidenomics Is Working

There is data by the Commerce Department announcing that the “U.S. economic growth in the third quarter was even better than previously thought.”

The gross domestic product increased by 5.2%. The last growth was 4.9%.

There have been gloomy warnings of a slowdown, but by all indications the economy is booming even with the negative warnings.

In the past two years the economy has flourished, indicating that the U.S. economy remains solid.

Inflation is down 60% from a year ago.

The stock market is doing well, unemployment is under 4% (as of this writing) for 20 months, and wages are going up, giving the wage earners buying power.

Bidenonomics has empowered workers again with buying power.

Black Friday has set records between $10 and 15 billion.

Jared Bernstein, who is the economic advisor for the White House, said, “We are on the right track, but we have a lot more work to do.”

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia