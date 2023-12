Faith Community Church welcomed hundreds of neighbors to the church campus for its 18th annual “Festividad for Christ” event on Saturday. “Festividad” provides guests with a complimentary lunch, free gifts for children up to age 13, and a gift from the church to the whole family. Gently used clothing was also given to those in need. The event also featured a petting zoo with goats, sheep, a pig, alpaca, and other animals. Photos courtesy of Faith Community Church.