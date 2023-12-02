Robert Lamoureux | Help! It’s c-c-c-old on one end of the house!

Question: Robert, I’ve read your article for years and haven’t seen this question and answer before. I have an older Canyon Country home where most things have been maintained and are in great working order. The configuration of the ranch-style home is such that the venting is so extensive from one end of the home where the equipment is to the other where the master bath is, that the heat really doesn’t make it over there.

Of course, it is not a high-use room but when we do use it, there are certain “seats” that are quite cold when the outside temps are low. We’ve questioned the HVAC contractor who maintains it all for us and unless we are willing to put in a separate unit for this area, there isn’t much to be done.

We aren’t in such need for comfort to spend a huge amount of money on this, so our question to you is, is there something else, less expensive than an additional unit, that will solve this minor problem? Thank you in advance, for any possible suggestions you may offer.

— Randy & Jill G.

Answer: Randy and Jill, this is a first time for this question, and I have an inexpensive solution for you. I do recommend hiring a licensed and insured electrician for this, however, so it’ll be a bit more than just purchasing the unit.

There are small, in-wall heaters that are designed for smaller spaces just as your master bath. They are extremely efficient and will warm up all areas of concern. I’d begin with scheduling two or three electricians out for consults and estimates but be sure to verify that their licenses and insurances are current, beforehand.

They’ll examine the area and verify that you have adequate power available to accomplish this, and they’ll offer their bids to you. Be sure that they include the drywall and paint repairs in their bids, if you don’t have the ability to do this on your own. Often, folks will not confirm this and at the end of a project will be left with unfinished areas. This should be a great solution for you. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].