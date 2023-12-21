Santa Clarita Restaurant Week: A culinary journey for a cause

News release

As the new year gets under way, residents are being invited to embark on a culinary adventure during the upcoming SCV Restaurant Week, taking place from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2.

This event not only introduces you to the diverse dining scene of Santa Clarita but also supports feedSCV, a local charity dedicated to ensuring everyone in the community has access to delicious and healthy meals, according to a news release from the organizers.

Local eateries will feature fixed-price menus, showcasing both classic favorites and innovative specialties. “From Canyon Country to Valencia, SCV Restaurant Week 2024 promises a delectable exploration of the best our valley has to offer,” the release said.

Participating eateries included Charm Thai Kitchen, D&D FireArt Chinese Cuisine, Egg Plantation, El Cubano Restaurant, Honu Coffee, Maginns Irish Pub, Marston’s Restaurant, Nealie’s Skillet, Neighbarista, Newhall Press Room, the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country Farmers Markets, Old Town Junction, Omaya’s Lebanese Cuisine, One Bite Dumpling, Piccola Osteria, Piccola Trattoria, The Rose & Crown British Restaurant, Sen Noodle House, and Smokehouse on Main.

You can stay updated on participating restaurants and menus at scvrestaurantweek.com.

SCV Restaurant Week supports feedSCV, a local nonprofit on a mission to provide delicious and healthy meals to everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley. Originating from the Santa Clarita Foodie community on Facebook, feedSCV achieves its goal through education, intervention and advocacy.

A highlight of feedSCV’s efforts is its premier backpack program, delivering food to over 160 local housing-insecure elementary school students. This initiative ensures readily available weekend meals for those who need it most. Additionally, feedSCV plays a crucial role in providing food during emergencies and offers various cooking programs in their Newhall classroom, the release said.

For those who wish to support this cause, direct financial donations can be made at feedscv.org/donations.