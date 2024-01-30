Castaic district accepting applications for Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship

News release

The Castaic Union School District is now accepting applications for the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program.

“Jene Fielder was a vibrant lady who lived with gusto,” said a news release from the district. “Despite not having children of her own, she held a deep love for the children of Castaic, where she resided for many years. In her unwavering commitment to make a lasting impact, she decided to establish a trust fund that would serve as a beacon of support for Castaic students to further their education, a testament to her benevolence even beyond her time.

“With great care, Jene personally set up the parameters of the fund, expressing her heartfelt wish that all scholarships awarded be directed to students who either currently attend or have attended Castaic Middle School,” the release added.

Three scholarships are being offered:

• Tier 1: Current 8th grade CMS student ($1,000).

• Tier 2: Current 12th grade student ($2,000).

• Tier 3: Post-high-school with plans to attend college, trade school or life advancement ($2,000).

To apply, visit www.castaicusd.com (Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Application). All applications must be submitted on or before March 4 at 4:30 p.m. to [email protected], Attention: David Huffaker.

If you would like more information about the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship, email David Huffaker at [email protected].