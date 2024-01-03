CHP in search of speeding suspect 

California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the driver of a red Chevrolet Camaro that was reportedly speeding in excess of 110 mph on the northbound Highway 14 before exiting the freeway, according to officials.

CHP officers began their pursuit at approximately 11:19 a.m. Wednesday after witnessing the driver driving “well past the speed limit” on the highway near Placerita Canyon Road, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area office.

Greengard added that officers lost a visual on the car after the driver exited the highway at Sand Canyon Road at approximately 11:23 a.m.

The car had paper plates and the driver did not yield to CHP officers, prompting the pursuit, Greengard said.

CHP units are canvassing the area for the suspect as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.