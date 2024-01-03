CHP in search of speeding suspect 

A sign in front of the California Highway Patrol office
California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the driver of a red Chevrolet Camaro that was reportedly speeding in excess of 110 mph on the northbound Highway 14 before exiting the freeway, according to officials. 

CHP officers began their pursuit at approximately 11:19 a.m. Wednesday after witnessing the driver driving “well past the speed limit” on the highway near Placerita Canyon Road, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area office. 

Greengard added that officers lost a visual on the car after the driver exited the highway at Sand Canyon Road at approximately 11:23 a.m. 

The car had paper plates and the driver did not yield to CHP officers, prompting the pursuit, Greengard said. 

CHP units are canvassing the area for the suspect as of the publication of this story. 

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5522, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

