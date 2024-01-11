CHP: No closures on I-5 after snow in Frazier Park  

SIGNAL FILE PHOTO: CHP escorts vehicles over the top of Grapevine Summit snow starting to stick at 4000 foot level near Frazier Park. photo for The Signal by Jeff Zimmerman. Feb. 11, 2019.
There were no road closures as of midday Thursday on Interstate 5 after Frazier Park received snow due to record low temperatures, according to California Highway Patrol officials.  

According to Officer Garcia, a spokesman for the CHP Tejon division, who declined to provide his first name, said that there are currently no road closures on I-5, as of the publication of this story.  

Fraizer Park, approximately 40 miles north of Santa Clarita, received a thin layer of snow due to record low temperatures as low as 34 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday night. 

Katherine Quezada

