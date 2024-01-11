CHP: No closures on I-5 after snow in Frazier Park  

There were no road closures as of midday Thursday on Interstate 5 after Frazier Park received snow due to record low temperatures, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

According to Officer Garcia, a spokesman for the CHP Tejon division, who declined to provide his first name, said that there are currently no road closures on I-5, as of the publication of this story.

Fraizer Park, approximately 40 miles north of Santa Clarita, received a thin layer of snow due to record low temperatures as low as 34 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday night.