College Brief for Jan. 25

Local residents named to dean’s list at Biola University

Approximately 1,500 students were named to the Biola University Dean’s List in spring 2023. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

The following local residents were named to the dean’s list:

• Dillon Sunday of Santa Clarita, majoring in biblical & theological studies.

• Sierra Tatone of Canyon Country, majoring in music education.

• Kaela Berretta of Santa Clarita, majoring in communication studies.

• Aaron Kim of Stevenson Ranch, majoring in business administration.

• Katelyn Wells of Valencia, majoring in nursing.

• Summer Bhola of Canyon Country, majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

• Keller Manthei of Canyon Country, majoring in public relations & strategic communication.

• Sarah Melvin of Santa Clarita, majoring in business administration.

• Nicole Amoroso of Valencia, majoring in psychology.

• Emma Broyles of Saugus, majoring in writing for film & television.

• Benjamin Bruyninckx of Canyon Country, majoring in English.

• Margaret Sachoff of Santa Clarita, majoring in writing for film & television

• Kevin Stone of Canyon Country, majoring in business administration.

• Tessa Bhola of Canyon Country, majoring in communication sciences disorders.

• Karilynn Cole of Canyon Country, majoring in English.

• Rebecca Georgeson of Santa Clarita, majoring in nursing.

• Jaden Penberthy of Valencia, majoring in business administration.

• Seanna Sadie Sta Ana, of Canyon Country, undecided major.

• Pearson Thorsted of Valencia, majoring in writing for film & television.

• Joshua Gilbert of Castaic, majoring in philosophy.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship,” Senior Associate Provost Tamara Anderson said in a news release. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student’s personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”

Biola welcomed its largest incoming class this fall since the pandemic, surpassing enrollment goals. Biola is a nationally ranked Christian university in La Mirada.