College Briefs for Jan. 18

2 local students graduate from University of Wisconsin-Madison

A total of 8,625 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in spring 2023, including two local students:

• Salvador Grover, of Santa Clarita, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, master of science, agroecology.

• Matt Hoover, of Santa Clarita, School of Medicine & Public Health, master of physician assistant studies.

There were two live ceremonies, on one for undergraduates at Camp Randall and one for all graduate degree candidates at the Kohl Center. Graduating were 6,225 undergraduate students, 1,487 master’s degree students and 913 doctoral candidates.

Spates earns degree at MTSU’s summer 2023 commencement

Justice Spates, of Canyon Country, was among nearly 800 graduates who received their degrees during Middle Tennessee State University’s summer 2023 commencement. Spates earned a bachelor of science in integrated studies.

Founded in 1911 as one of three state normal schools for teacher training, Middle Tennessee State University is one of the oldest and largest undergraduate universities in the state of Tennessee, with a fall enrollment averaging more than 21,000 students for the past several years.