Detectives attempting to ID man involved in identity theft  

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are requesting help from the public in identifying a man suspected of identity theft.

In December the suspect “committed a theft to an elderly victim in the city of Santa Clarita,” stated a post on the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s official Instagram. The suspect used the victim’s debit card to conduct fraudulent transactions, the post said.

The investigation remains ongoing and information is limited but anyone who may have additional information can contact SCV Detective Barnes at 661-287-4000 ext. 5613.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted via #LACRIMESTOPPERS by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.LACimeStoppers.org.