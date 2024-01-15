HazMat Team responds to Chiquita Canyon Landfill 

L.A. County Fire Department personnel confirmed that firefighters were on the scene and investigating a report of a possible methane leak at Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Monday morning.

Officials said the situation is believed to be “static” as of the publication of this story, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores, indicating those on the scene do not believe there’s an active or dynamic threat to public safety.

Specifics regarding the nature of the incident were not immediately available.

No injuries were reported to fire officials, who could be seen responding at the landfill as of 9:30 a.m., and they were still on the scene as of about 10:30 a.m.

The initial call was reported as a commercial fire, but officials said there was no indication of an active fire.

Fire Station 126 also responded to the call with its Hazardous Materials Team.

This is the second time in a month that the Fire Department has been called to the landfill, and the latest incident comes a day before the landfill is expected to be in front of the South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing Board regarding a pair of violations the landfill is facing over improper notice of its excavation plans, as well as a violation that the landfill failed to properly notice a failure in its leachate-collection system.