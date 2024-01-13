Hilmar Rosenast | A Biblical Correction

Re: Ron Perry, letters, Jan. 10.

You have every right to believe what you want. However, it seems you may not be as well informed as you think. I will not address every point you make but limit it to a most simple one, namely, “None of the four gospel writers were eyewitnesses to the ministry of Jesus.” We know for sure that two of the four (Matthew and John) were not only contemporaries of Jesus but also were his disciples who followed him. John was even an eyewitness of the crucifixion.

So believe what you want to believe. This goes for everything, not just religion!

Hilmar Rosenast

Valencia