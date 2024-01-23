Larry Moore | There’s No Place Like Home!

Lois, Lois, Lois. That was quite a list of Biden’s accomplishments (Letters, Lois Eisenberg, Jan. 20). Your sources for that list — Newsweek, NBC and PBS — might as well have come from the Democratic National Committee.

Better yet, why not just ask Karine Jean-Pierre why she shamelessly spouts the same nonsense at every White House press conference.

Every one of your 23 talking points can be easily refuted, disputed and transmuted. But that would take up far too much space. Just ask what President Ronald Reagan asked when referring to his predecessor, Jimmy Carter: Are you better off now than you were four years ago?

Let’s expand that by asking, is the world better off now than it was four years ago? If your answer to either of these questions is yes, then you have confirmed what I have suspected all along.

Lois, my dear, just like Dorothy, you have been transported to the Land of Oz. Also, like Dorothy, if you just pull back the curtain, you will discover that the Great and Powerful Oz is really just a frail, mentally incompetent Joe Biden, trying to convince us that he can be the Great and Powerful Oz for four more years.

But, Lois, never fear. Like Dorothy, you have always had the ability to return to and live in the real world. Just click the heels of your ruby slippers and you will be transported back to reality. You may not like what you see when you get here. But fear not, when President Donald Trump is reelected, help will be on the way. The Wicked Witch and all the evil flying monkeys will be gone.

Larry Moore

Valencia