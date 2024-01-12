Las Vegas impersonators, the Edwards Twins, return to SCV

News release

Anthony and Eddie Edwards spent part of their early lives in the Santa Clarita Valley and attended college locally. They went on to study the art of impersonation and ended up as one of the most famous Las Vegas duos ever.

They began to tour the country and performed over 400 shows last year, all over the United States. They are returning for a one-night engagement at the Canyon Theatre Guild, having sold out last year’s performance. Some of the stars they are known for impersonating are Cher, Elton John, Bette Milder, Andrea Bocelli, Barbra Streisand and more.

The twins have been lauded by many entertainment sources. The NBC Today show says, “It’s one of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen.”

Tickets for this one-night-only show at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, range from $30 to $60. There will be a free wine and champagne reception prior to the performance to welcome the twins back to the SCV. To purchase, visit canyontheatre.org/edwardstwins or call 661-799-2702.

This performance is scheduled as part of the Edwards Twins’ tour and is not a Canyon Theatre Guild production.