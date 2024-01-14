2024 Lunar New Year: The Year of the Wood Dragon

Lunar New Year, or more familiarly Chinese New Year, will fall on Saturday, Feb. 10. The New Year celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 24.

Year of the Wood Dragon

It is the year of the Wood Dragon according to the Chinese Zodiac. Beginning on Feb. 10 with Chinese New Year and ending on Jan. 28, 2025 on Chinese New Year’s Eve.

The luckiest Chinese zodiac signs in 2024 are Monkeys, Roosters and Pigs. Then, with not quite so much luck, come Rabbits, Goats and Dogs.

The Dragon symbolizes power, nobleness, honor, luck and success in traditional Chinese culture. The Year of the Dragon symbolizes strength, health and good luck.

Each New Year also is associated with one of five elements: fire, earth, water, wood and metal. These are derived from the Five Elements Theory, or Wu Xing, a philosophy used to describe the relationship and interdependence between all things.

The Year of the Wood Dragon is believed to foster growth, progress and abundance. The year will be good to build a solid foundation for something new with long-term potential.

The last Year of the Wood Dragon was 60 years ago, in 1964.

Theme parks, gardens, Los Angeles’ Chinatown and other areas in Southern California will offer a variety of ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year in 2024.

Jan. 23-Feb. 18

Disney California Adventure Park

1313 Disneyland Drive,

Anaheim, CA 92802

Bring family and friends together at Disney Resorts California Adventure Park during this multicultural celebration filled with auspicious wishes for health, luck and prosperity throughout the new year.

Event highlights include:

Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession.

Vocal Seoul at Sonoma Terrace.

Special appearances by some popular Disney Characters including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse dressed in colorful attire.

Innovative menus celebrating Asian cuisine.

Commemorative festive merchandise.

Hurry Home – A Lunar New Year Celebration pre-show.

Kid-friendly crafts and activities.

Festive décor and more.

Gather loved ones for cherished photo memories under a pavilion bedecked with bamboo, peach blossoms, golden flowers and banners bearing holiday wishes.

Stroll beneath strings of ornamental lanterns, make a wish and dare to dream big during the new year.

Stop by the Lunar New Year Wishing Wall located in Paradise Gardens. It’s where Lunar New Year magic begins! Guests of all ages are welcome to add their own special message of hope, health and happiness for the upcoming year.

Jan. 27-28

Monterey Park 2024 Lunar New Year Festival

East Garvey Avenue between Garfield and Alhambra Avenues,

Monterey Park, CA 91755

The largest Lunar New Year Festival in Southern California is held in Monterey Park. The city of Monterey Park, event producer World Journal and food vendors, entertainers and merchants will celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Dragon in Monterey Park.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Free admission. Vendors offering unique gifts and specialty items, more than 50 food booths with various types of traditional and exotic items, amusement rides and live entertainment.

The traditional New Year lion and dragon dancers will kick off the festival Saturday morning.

Weekends in February

South Coast Botanic Garden

26300 Crenshaw Blvd.,

Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA 90274

The South Coast Botanic Garden will host its Lunar New Year Celebration every weekend in February. All activities are included in general admission, $15 adults, $11 seniors.

Our winter blooms and green foliage are a picture-perfect backdrop to usher in the Year of the Dragon, complete with red lanterns and festive activities throughout the entire month of February.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the Garden will host two 30-minute live performances at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Both shows will feature lion dancers, folk dancers, martial arts demonstrations and drummers. There will also be all-day activations taking place on the Lower Meadow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as classes that can be purchased for an additional fee.

Saturday, Feb. 17

The 125th Golden Dragon Parade

Ord Street/North Hill Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

https://www.lachinesechamber.org/125th-gdp

In celebration of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles, established in 1898, will celebrate on Feb. 17 by hosting the 125th Annual Golden Dragon Parade. The Dragon year is usually a powerful year.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to gather and line the streets in the five-block radius in downtown Los Angeles starting on North Hill Street and Ord Street in Chinatown.

The parade route will follow Hill Street to Bernard, right on Bernard, right on Broadway to Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Families, friends and children of all ages will be cheering on the marching bands, kung fu performers, lion dancers and the newly crowned Miss Chinatown Los Angeles and her Royal Court. This will be the 2024 Miss Los Angeles Chinatown Court’s first public appearance since being crowned on Feb. 4 at the 61st Miss Chinatown Los Angeles competition held at the Commerce Casino & Hotel.

The parade begins promptly at 1 p.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. It is free to view and open to the public, prime seating in the grandstand can be purchased at eventbrite.com.