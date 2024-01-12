Mission Opera to present ‘Madama Butterfly’ Feb. 23-25

News release

The nonprofit Mission Opera is scheduled to perform Giacomo Puccini’s classic opera, “Madama Butterfly,” in February at Canyon High School.

The timeless tale of unrequited love, set against the backdrop of Nagasaki, Japan, will be sung in the original Italian, with English supertitles projected above the stage, Feb. 23-25 at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St.

“’Madama Butterfly’ is one of the most popular Italian operas of all time,” Joshua Wentz, artistic and executive director of Mission Opera, said in a news release. “In fact, it’s the sixth most performed opera in the world and for good reason — it’s a timeless tale of love, tragedy, passion and drama with glorious music that soars.”

The fully staged production with orchestra is to be led by Director Christian Catena from Rome, Italy, and Conductor Giovanni Pompeo from Matera, Italy. The show’s principal cast features Lisa Houben and Keiko Clark as Cio-Cio San, Hugo Vera and Chris Anderson as Pinkerton, as well as Gabriel Manro and Joshua Wentz as Sharpless.

In an effort to enhance the audience’s cultural immersion, the Santa Clarita-based Serata Italiana language and culture program is working closely with Mission Opera to provide resources and support.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join forces with Josh Wentz for such a special cause,” Serata Italiana founder Alex Concas said in the release. “Music has always had an important role in my life, and to be able to promote this beautiful endeavor within my circles makes me feel very special and privileged.”

General admission for “Madama Butterfly” starts at $27, with discounted student and senior tickets available for all tiers except VIP. Run time is 140 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission, with show times at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more information and ticket sales, visit www.missionopera.com.