Nominations being accepted for Man and Woman of the Year

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year Committee is inviting all local nonprofit organizations to nominate one man and one woman from the ranks of their dedicated volunteers to be considered as the community’s Man or Woman of the Year for 2024.

Selected honorees, one man and one woman, will be announced at the annual gala dinner event on Friday, May 3, in the Grand Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

2023 Man of the Year Don Kimball and 2023 Woman of the Year Jenny Ketchepaw, as current chairs of the event, launch the annual process – one that has been celebrated since 1964.

“This has been an exciting year for Don and myself,” Ketchepaw said in a news release. “We have been honored throughout the year, and we are excited to share the experience with two new awardees for 2024. From the Paparazzi Party, to the Gala, to riding in a featured car in the Fourth of July parade, and so much more, we have been privileged to represent volunteerism in our wonderful community.”

Nonprofit organizations can nominate their selected volunteers by checking all the details on the organization’s website, www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Jan. 31.

“An important feature of the Man & Woman of the Year process is the recognition of all the nonprofit organizations that participate, and the highlighting of the ‘winning’ organizations throughout the year,” the release said. “The generous stipend awarded to them by the Man & Woman of the Year Committee, which is made up of all previous awardees, makes a tangible difference in the budgets of those organizations as well as in the lives of those they serve.”

“Santa Clarita is a unique place where life revolves around our charitable nonprofit organizations,” Kimball said in the release. “The Man & Woman of the Year tradition represents the community pride and support, which truly makes our valley special.”

“Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year is the most prestigious volunteer award granted in our valley,” Gloria Mercado-Fortine, committee chair and Woman of the Year 2018, said in the release. “It celebrates volunteerism in a way that exemplifies our community’s love of service. The event is supported by city, county and national levels of leadership, and businesses and individuals have outstanding opportunities for sponsorship and advertising.”

For more information, visit www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.