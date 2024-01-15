Nurse practitioner Carissa Bencito joins Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care

News release

Carissa Bencito, a certified family nurse practitioner, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Bencito will see patients at the primary care practice on the Henry Mayo Campus and at the recently opened Henry Mayo Office in the Student Health Center on the campus of California Institute of the Arts.

“We are delighted to have Carissa join our team at Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Her depth of clinical experience and commitment to patient well-being directly align with our mission to provide exceptional health care services to our community,” Sian Durham, senior director of ambulatory services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, said in a news release.

Bencito will see patients at the Primary Care Practice except when she is at the CalArts office on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This practice is open to all CalArts students.

Bencito has extensive experience working as a family nurse practitioner in Los Angeles and Glendale, and previously served as an urgent care nurse practitioner at Facey Immediate Care in Mission Hills and Saugus. She provided comprehensive health care services to patients with acute and chronic conditions, managing patients of all ages. She has the ability to perform minor procedures, and enjoys counseling patients on wellness practices.

Bencito also served as a cardiovascular nurse practitioner at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where she focused on heart health. In this role, she monitored patient responses during cardiac stress tests and assessed, monitored and treated hospitalized patients with cardiovascular conditions.

Bencito obtained her master of science degree in nursing studies, with a certification in family nurse practice, from Herzing University in Wisconsin. Prior to that, she earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Da La Salle University in the Philippines.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care, call 661-200-1710 or visit henrymayoprimarycare.com.