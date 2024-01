Photos by Oscar Sol/The Signal

Cars are covered in thin layers of ice on Tuesday morning as Santa Clarita emerges from a freezing and windy Monday night. Tuesday temperatures started as low as 42 degrees Fahrenheit before reaching a high of 59 degrees later in the day.

Cars frost over as freezing weather hits the Santa Clarita Valley. Oscar Sol/The Signal

Cars frost over as freezing weather hits the Santa Clarita Valley. Oscar Sol/The Signal