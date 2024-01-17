Photos: stuffed animal sleepover

Children, parents and stuffed animals gathered to watch magician Arty Loon and have a stuffed animal sleepover at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library on Tuesday.
Habeba Mostafa
Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].