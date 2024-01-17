Photos: stuffed animal sleepover

Children in the audience sat with their parents and stuffed animals as they laughed at Arty Loon and his magic show on Jan. 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Children, parents and stuffed animals gathered to watch magician Arty Loon and have a stuffed animal sleepover at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library on Tuesday.
Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

