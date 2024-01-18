Prepare to embark on Major Impact Theater’s ‘Iceberg’

News release

Major Impact Theater’s production of “Iceberg” has been on quite a journey. The cast has been rehearsing at three schools, on a variety of different stages, in preparation for Saturday’s performance at the Newhall Family Theater at Newhall Elementary School.

It’s been a fitting adventure for a play based on “Titanic,” the 1997 award-winning film.

Shawnda Davis, the creative director of Major Impact Theater and screenplay writer, said the cast is prepared, and a little nervous, for the opening night of the show.

“Everyone is so excited and it’s such a warm, loving feeling,” Davis said. “They are ecstatic. They can’t wait. This is their time. We’re a team.”

The actors in Major Impact Theater are adults with disabilities or special needs. Davis said she would rather her cast be viewed as professional actors. Several of the actors in “Iceberg” have been with Major Impact Theater for years and have developed their craft carefully and passionately.

Preparation for “Iceberg” started in August. The cast started rehearsing at Wiley Canyon Elementary School and moved to Peachland Elementary. The performance will be at Newhall Elementary, where the cast has been rehearsing in recent weeks.

“We’re kind of the travelers and we have to adjust every time,” Davis said. “But the actors adjust very well. We’re at three different schools and then we get on stage. It’s impressive. We’re jumping around, scheduling and everyone is so committed. The parents and their commitment is amazing.”

Davis said she wanted to direct and bring “Iceberg” to the stage to show the range of the actors in Major Impact Theater. It is a parody of the “Titanic” movie, and has comedy elements, but it also has a more serious side, one that Davis didn’t want to ignore.

“This shows different ranges. It’s a comedy, but I know the ‘Titanic’ isn’t a comedy,” Davis said. “It’s comedy with drama. There’s a balance. It’s not insulting and we’re not taking away from the history of the Titanic or being disrespectful.”

Rebecca Lopez plays Rose. Lopez is a veteran actor with the program and Davis said she has been wanting to put her in a role like this for some time.

“When Rebecca first started, she was very shy, would sit very quiet,” Davis said. “She takes direction really well. You tell her once and she puts her own spin on it. She is just amazing how much she has grown from being so quiet and just sitting down to now she’s lead.”

Ken Opalk plays Jack Dawson, one of Rose’s suitors in the play.

“He is very committed, has been there since day one,” Davis said. “He remembers every single detail of everything. He’s one who’s really supportive, too. He’s just very serious about it, too. He’s so excited to be Jack.”

Philip Cobos plays Clayton Huckely, the ruthless and cunning love interest of Rose.

“He does all different arts. He does dance. He’s very serious,” Davis said.

Davis said the more surprising performances are from Amanda Stegall and Randy Cairncross, the narrators of the story, who mix humor into keeping the story of disaster on course.

“Amanda and Randy together are just so funny,” Davis said. “Their timing is amazing. They’re great.”

Tiffany Cross plays Molly Brown, one of the more opinionated and outspoken women on Titanic. Davis said Cross brings a unique sense of humor to the stage.

“If I took her to open mic night somebody would grab her. She is just hysterical,” Davis said. “She makes us laugh during practice. She’s cracking jokes every second and she is just hysterical.”

Max Parish plays the chief officer and performs some of the music in the play.

“He has been our main musician from the start,” Davis said. “Max is an amazing drummer. Max can play any song you give him.”

Vincent Montana plays Mr. Roberts, a banker and one of the passengers on Titanic.

“Not only is he an actor, but has written scripts,” Davis said. “His last script was ‘Archery Of Thieves.’”

Mark Hanson plays Thomas, the architect of the Titanic.

“Mark has been with us for a few years,” Davis said. “Mark is dedicated and travels from Calabasas to each rehearsal, sometimes on a bus.”

Brittany Buckingham plays Rose’s mother and Davis said she is dedicated and someone she can rely on.

Troy Scales is the sound tech and a playwright.

“He has been dedicated to MIT since the beginning,” Davis said. “Sound tech and now will write some scripts. I always can count on Troy.”

Davis said the cast is ready to showcase its abilities.

“The goal of each show is to show people that everyone has talent. We’re not actors with disabilities, we’re actors,” Davis said. “That is our saying. They’re out there, they’re doing it. That was our goal, our mission from the beginning.”

Tickets ($22.25-$27.25) for “Iceberg” are available at majorimpacttheater.org/events. The show starts at 7 p.m. The Newhall Family Theatre is located at 24607 Walnut St., Santa Clarita.

From left: Michael Johnson plays a passenger, Larry Heath plays a ship officer and Tiffany Cross plays Molly Brown in Major Impact Theater’s production of “Iceberg,” which opens at the Newhall Family Theater on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Major Impact Theater.