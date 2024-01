After the judge wisely balked at our Department of Justice’s naked attempt to get Hunter Biden off with a slap on the wrist, the wayward First Son/“smartest guy” Joe Biden knows has finally been indicted on tax charges.

Interesting. Never mind the illegal foreign agency and the illegal bribes (after all, those fall on Joe Biden too, and we can’t have that … at least not yet) it’s the taxes for Hunter that our stellar DOJ finds worthy of legal action.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia