Zonta accepting applications for Virginia Wrage scholarships

News release

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Foundation is offering Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarships to help women, 40 or over, achieve independence following a life-altering event. Scholarships range in amounts necessary to cover part, or all, of career and technical training or educational degrees.

Wrage was a dedicated and beloved Zontian, mother and grandmother who, at the age of 50, faced a family crisis that resulted in a major career change for her, according to a news release from Zonta. She applied for, and after a rigorous nine-month course, fulfilled a childhood dream of becoming a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Two years later, Wrage was diagnosed with cancer. Before her death, she helped plan a fund that would assist other mature women through challenges such as those she faced.

Since its inception in 1995, the Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund has aided women with scholarships of various amounts up to as much as $8,000.

Each year, the Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund provides scholarships to deserving women who reside in the Santa Clarita Valley community, including the city of Santa Clarita, Agua Dulce, Castaic, Stevenson Ranch, Val Verde and Westridge. Scholarships are made to applicants who are facing difficult life-changes or life-situations. Some may need to return to school at midlife to support themselves and their children as single mothers. Some may be victims of domestic abuse, struggling to complete GED certificates or college degrees.

“The members of Zonta Club of SCV are honored to assist these women in the name of Virginia Wrage,” the release said.

Applications are available at www.scvzonta.org/virginia-wrage-memorial-fund and are due April 2. The documents can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed/postmarked by the due date to Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, 23742 Lyons Ave., No. 220117, Newhall, CA 91322.

Zonta Club of SCV is a member of Zonta International, which has more than 1,100 Zonta clubs in 63 countries carrying out its mission to improve the lives of women and girls in their local communities.