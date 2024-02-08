Acton-Agua Dulce artists celebrate winter theme

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is holding a “winter” themed art show at The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Association Art Gallery, located at Picasso’s Playmates Art Studio, 33330 Santiago Road, in Acton, now through Feb. 25.  

Admission is free and the gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. 

The gallery will display works from Vita Blumberg, Andrew Lewis, Therese Verner, Marlene Fawkes and Rebecca Horning. Many of the pieces are available for sale. To inquire about purchasing artwork, refer to the price listed on the information tag, and contact Paula Bradley, president of AADAC, at [email protected], or 805-390-2445. 

