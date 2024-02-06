Blues Traveler to perform at COC May 9

News release

The Grammy-Award-winning band is kicking off its 2024 tour in May, including a stop at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

Blues Traveler’s “Spring 2024 Kick-Off Tour” will feature songs from their 15th full-length studio album “Traveler’s Soul” as well as a smattering of the band’s singles, including such Billboard-topping hits as “Hook” and “But Anyway.”

Traveler’s Soul, which was released in October, was Blues Traveler’s second album of covers, featuring their interpretations of hits originally recorded by artists like Stevie Wonder, the Impressions, TLC, The Meters, Dr. John, Ann Peebles, and more.

The band’s history spans more than 37 years, dating back to a time when the four original members of Blues Traveler — John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill, and the late Bobby Sheehan — gathered in their drummer’s parent’s basement in Princeton, New Jersey, to jam. From these high school sessions emerged a band that would go on to release a total of 14 studio albums, four of which have gone gold, three platinum, and one six-times platinum, selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide.

The band has been featured on “Saturday Night Live,” “Austin City Limits” and “VH1’s Behind the Music,” and holds the record for the most appearances of any artist on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

Blues Traveler’s performance at the PAC at COC is scheduled 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Tickets to the SCV concert date ($85-$175) as well as the other stops on the band’s tour are available at bluestraveler.com/tour.