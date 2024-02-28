City hosting community hikes

News release

Each month, city of Santa Clarita staff will lead a hike at different trailheads and parks located throughout the community.

“Whether you want to explore the outdoors or enjoy the fresh air, this is the perfect time to join fellow residents and learn more about our 12,000 acres of open spaces,” read a news release from the city.

Each hike will feature a different activity. The hikes are planned to be a free, fun, family-friendly adventure for everyone.

The upcoming hikes and activities include:

Friday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at Central Park. Activity: Mural painting.

Friday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at Central Park. Activity: Beginners line dance at sunset.

Sunday, May 19, at 9 a.m. at Gates Family Wildlife Preserve. Activity: Exercise-Based Hike.

Friday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. Activity: Full Moon Hike.

For more information about any of the community hikes or the trailhead locations, contact Sean Tuber at 661-250-3754 or email [email protected].