College Brief for Feb. 15

College briefs
College briefs
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Walker receives degree from Georgia Tech 

Cory Walker, of Valencia, has earned a master of science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. 

Walker was among approximately 1,725 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the summer 2023 semester. 

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts and sciences degrees. Its more than 45,000 students, representing 50 states and more than 148 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS