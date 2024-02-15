College Brief for Feb. 15

Walker receives degree from Georgia Tech

Cory Walker, of Valencia, has earned a master of science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Walker was among approximately 1,725 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the summer 2023 semester.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts and sciences degrees. Its more than 45,000 students, representing 50 states and more than 148 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.