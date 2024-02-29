Denise Lite | Orchestrated Chaos

I have been scratching my head on how/why this country has made such a dramatic shift in the last three to four years.

COVID-19 regulations and emergency declarations lasted from February 2020 to May 11, 2023 and in that time frame germs were scary and deadly, allegedly. Three years and 10 MILLION PEOPLE of questionable health and vaccination status later, our borders are wide open and the federal and state governments are doling out money, cell phones, free health insurance and more to migrants as if it were candy.

Think about this: More people have entered the United States in the past two years than the combined populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, Montana, Rhode Island, Maine and New Hampshire! Ten states worth of people!

What is going on? Why are we allowing our borders to be non-existent? Why are we handing out thousands of dollars to migrants while our homeless and veterans lie in streets?

Why are residents of the Lahaina fires given $700 from the government while migrants in New York are looking at being given (ongoing) debit cards? Why is California giving free health insurance to migrants and not to others?

What in tar nation is happening?

In my research to understand what could be the explanation of this I came across something called the Cloward-Piven Strategy. According to Wikipedia, “The Cloward–Piven strategy is a political strategy outlined in 1966 by American sociologists and political activists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven. It is the strategy of forcing political change leading to societal collapse through orchestrated crises. The ‘Cloward–Piven Strategy’ seeks to hasten the fall of capitalism by overloading the government bureaucracy with a flood of impossible demands, amassing massive unpayable national debt, and other methods such as unfettered immigration, thus pushing society into crisis and economic collapse by overwhelming the United States.” I had to read it a couple of times to let it sink in.

The basic premise of the Cloward-Piven strategy in the 1960s was to encourage individuals who were eligible for welfare benefits to enroll in massively large numbers, effectively overloading the system. By creating a strain on the welfare system, proponents of the theory believed that this would expose its flaws and inadequacies, ultimately forcing the government to adopt even more generous social welfare policies or even a guaranteed basic income.

How can anyone, much less our “leaders,” promote or implement a manufactured immigration crisis designed to undermine the existing social order?

It’s not ineptness in the White House. It’s an actual political strategy to harm taxpaying, law-abiding Americans and purposefully bankrupting the country through “orchestrated chaos.”

Yep. That is exactly what is happening.

Denise Lite

Santa Clarita