Discovering Los Angeles’ Museums

Winter in Southern California can often mean that outdoor fun isn’t as available with weather encouraging residents to find indoor activities.

One often forgotten resource is the large number of intriguing museums to explore in Southern California.

New, unseen exhibits are opening regularly and can provide a morning, afternoon or weekend of diversion. You also might learn something new.

Autry Museum of the American West

Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles 90027

Info theautry.org

Gone are the glory days of the Wild West, but you can still get in on the action at the Autry Museum of the American West. Just across from the entrance to the L.A. Zoo in Griffith Park, you’ll find this 36,000-square foot complex with more than 500,000 works of art and artifacts from the American frontier.

Now the Autry Museum is significantly expanding its free admission hours. Starting Feb. 6, the museum will be open free of charge every Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Exhibitions currently on display include

Masters of the American West

Open through March 24

The Masters of the American West exhibition includes more than 60 extraordinary Western artists. This prestigious exhibition and sale displays paintings, mixed media and sculptures by nationally recognized artists. The Art Sale night is Feb. 24.

Reclaiming El Camino

Open through June 15, 2025

“Reclaiming El Camino” aims to educate Los Angeles and its visitors about the vibrancy of Native life and the rich history of activism in the California borderlands region. This exhibition repositions (and reclaims) the El Camino Real as the ancient and well-worn trade route for Native people long before the establishment of the Franciscan Missions in Baja and Alta California.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Museum

Air Force One on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley. The Air Force One Pavilion often hosts charity fundraisers and other banquets. Photo courtesy of the Reagan Presidential Library.

40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley 93065

Info www.reaganfoundation.org/library-museum

Perched atop a hill with sweeping views of the southland, the Reagan Library is one of California’s most beautiful and unique destinations.

Permanent exhibits include the Air Force One Pavilion where guests can walk onboard the actual Air Force One aircraft, tail number 27000, which flew seven U.S. presidents.

The Oval Office exhibit allows guests to view a full-size replica of the White House Oval Office, the office in which President Reagan never took off his suit jacket.

Opening March 15 is the Defending America and the Galaxy: Star Wars and SDI (Strategic Defense Initiative). The exhibition includes original items from Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative including an authentic Command Launch Equipment Console, as well as props, costumes and concept art from the Star Wars franchise. These include a Landspeeder from A New Hope, master replicas of Luke Skywalker’s light saber made from the original mold of The Last Jedi and an original script signed by Dave Prowse, the actor who portrayed Darth Vader in the original trilogy.

Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles hosts a once-in-a-lifetime exhibit “100 Carats: Icons of the Gem World” now on display through April 21. The exhibit features the world-famous Jonker I Diamond. Photo courtesy of the NHM.

900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles 90007

Info https://nhm.org

The Natural History Museum occupies a special place in Los Angeles as one of its oldest cultural institutions. Guests can view extraordinary specimens in exhibitions such as Age of Mammals, the Dinosaur Hall, the Gem and Mineral Hall and the beloved dioramas.

A once-in-a-lifetime exhibit 100 Carats: Icons of the Gem World is now on display through April 21. The exhibit features the world-famous Jonker I Diamond and brings together more than 24 gems. This is a never-before-seen public collection.

The Jonker I Diamond is the largest stone cut from the Jonker Diamond and the fourth largest diamond in the world when it was found in 1934. It weighs 125 carats, placing it among the largest cut diamonds in the world. This historic gem has passed through the hands of global royalty and Hollywood stars

The GRAMMY Museum

The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles is celebrating the 50 Anniversary of the opening of the iconic Sunset Strip music venue, The Roxy Theatre. Photo courtesy of The Roxy Theatre.

800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles 90015

Info grammymuseum.org

The GRAMMY Museum is an interactive space where all aspects of music are experienced, explored and celebrated. The museum tells the stories of how music has shaped our collective identity and cultural understanding.

Currently on exhibit until spring 2024 is The Roxy: 50 And Still Rockin, which explores the club’s origins and rich musical history.

“The Roxy and the Sunset Strip are deeply embedded in music history, and 50 years later, the Roxy continues to be a club where music’s most exciting moments still take place,” said Jasen Emmons, chief curator and vice president of curatorial affairs at the GRAMMY Museum.

“This exhibit highlights Lou Adler and the Roxy’s ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist and lets visitors dive into the rich world of one of the most historic and beloved locations in Los Angeles.”

On Sept. 20, 1973, Lou Adler and Elmer Valentine, along with Peter Asher, David Geffen, Bill Graham, Chuck Landis and Elliot Roberts as advisors, opened The Roxy Theatre on the Sunset Strip.

Neil Young and the Santa Monica Flyers initiated the club with a three-night stand, playing two shows every evening. Several months later, in March 1974, The Roxy debuted the U.S. theatrical production of “The Rocky Horror Show,” which two years later became the cult classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”