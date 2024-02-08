‘Fluidity’ to be showcased at SCAA Gallery

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery will showcase the exhibit, “Fluidity,” from Feb. 23 to March 30, with an opening reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

Fluidity is an art show that depicts ethereal, fluid movement and curvature.

“The vibe of this show is different from our previous shows, and we are excited for the diversity that will be highlighted this year,” 2024 SCAA gallery chair and artist Tobi Beck said in an SCAA news release. “Fluidity will bring out some of our abstract artists, through paint pouring and alcohol ink techniques, in addition to our many veteran favorites who will bring the show to life in their own distinct ways. We will also have artists creating art live at our opening reception.”

The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. Show hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Gallery below: Images courtesy of SCAA.