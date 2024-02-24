Man arrested in connection to house fire  

A man has been arrested in connection to a house fire in Saugus on Friday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

First responders received calls about a house fire on the 28000 block of Infinity Circle in Saugus on Friday at 1:56 p.m. and arrived on the scene five minutes later, said Kaitlin Aldana, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

On arrival, firefighters found the fire in the garage of the two-story house and extinguished it by 2:16 p.m.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station was called by the L.A. County Fire Department, asking deputies to investigate a possible “growhouse” inside the garage, said sheriff’s Sgt. Joanna Warren.

One man has been arrested in connection to the fire as of Friday afternoon, added Warren.

Deputies are still investigating the incident and Warren could not confirm if the arrest was related to a possible grow operation or if the man was arrested on suspicion of arson.

If the incident is related to a growhouse, detectives with the Narcotics Bureau will investigate it further, said Warren.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.