Max Morgan | Clown Show at the Border

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
This should be a skit for “Saturday Night Live.” Joe Biden announced that he will be visiting our southern border this week to talk about border security. This is the same guy that, under his leadership, 7.3 million illegal migrants have crossed our border in just the first three years of his administration. That’s more than the entire population of 36 of our states. At the current rate of crossings 2024 will break last year’s record of 2,475,669 crossings, more than the entire population of New Mexico.

The clown show continues. 

Max Morgan

Valencia

Signal Contributor

