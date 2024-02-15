Max Morgan | The Corruption Rolls On

Here are key takeaways from the special counsel’s investigation of the Joe Biden classified documents scandal:

Biden could not remember when he was vice president. He could not remember, within years, when his son, Beau, died and he referred to the president of Egypt as the president of Mexico. Last week he told us he had recently held a conversation with the former president of France, Francois Mitterand, who has been dead for nearly 30 years.

Equally troubling, the most corrupt president (i.e. 10% for “The Big Guy”) in the history of our country, gets a free pass on no criminal charges.

Why? The special counsel described Biden as: a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” and any jury was likely to be “sympathetic.” What a load of horse manure.

So in the eyes of the special counsel, Joe is too senile to stand trial but is still fit to be president. The corruption of the FBI and Department of Justice rolls on. It must be nice to be a Democrat.

Max Morgan

Valencia